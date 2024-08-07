Fort Mac man forced to drive 740 km for doctor's visit after WestJet refused request not to wear COVID mask

A WestJet Airlines passenger denied boarding due to a mask mandate lost a bid for damages, forcing him to drive 740 km to keep a doctor’s appointment. Blacklock's Reporter says the Canadian Transportation Agency ruled Tuesday that WestJet had no alternative despite the passenger's situation as a cancer survivor.“Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all documentary requirements to travel,” the Agency stated in Decision No. 11-AT-A-2024. “WestJet communicated the requirements about mask exemptions to passengers before travel via its website.”The passenger from Fort McMurray, booked an April 3, 2022, flight to Calgary for a medical appointment the following day. He presented a doctor’s note explaining he could not wear a mask due to "reduced lung function" following cancer surgery.Despite acknowledging the passenger's disability, the Agency upheld the airline's decision. “WestJet indicates it adopted its policy based on an honest and good faith belief it was necessary in order to provide safe transportation services,” the regulators wrote.The passenger sought $40,000 in damages and reimbursement for the rental car, but the claim was dismissed. “The Agency recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic was an extraordinary event that resulted in rapidly changing circumstances,” the decision read.A mask mandate for air passengers was the first pandemic order of its kind, issued by the cabinet on April 20, 2020. “Stay home if possible,” then-Transport Minister Marc Garneau said at the time. “However, if you need to travel, wearing a face covering is an additional measure you can take to protect others.”Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, reiterated the necessity of the mask mandate as late as May 3, 2022, shortly after the WestJet incident. “What is important is preparedness,” Dr. Tam testified at the Commons health committee.When New Democrat MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway) asked if it was premature to lift federal mask mandates, Dr. Tam responded, “At the height of a sixth wave? No, I don’t think we should be lifting mask recommendations.”The mask mandate was eventually lifted on October 1, 2022. Canadians in Privy Council focus groups had rated the mandate as largely ineffective. Mask mandates “had little impact overall with some feeling in many cases they had done more harm than good,” according to a May 16, 2022, report titled Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.