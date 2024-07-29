Fort Mac RCMP searching for 200 km/h reckless biker

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating a series of dangerous incidents involving a black motorcycle racing through Fort McMurray, and are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the driver.Over the past week, numerous complaints have been filed regarding the motorcycle, which has been observed driving erratically and at excessive speeds, nearly colliding with vehicles and pedestrians. On July 22, the motorcycle was seen driving over 200 km/h on Franklin Ave., and failed to stop for police, increasing its speed to evade capture.The motorcycle was again spotted on July 23, and police attempted to stop it on Woodpecker Way, but the driver accelerated and nearly struck a police vehicle.The suspect is described as a male wearing a red and black helmet, riding a black sport model motorcycle with no licence plate.The RCMP are urging anyone with information, dash camera footage, or surveillance footage to come forward and assist in identifying the driver. Those with information can contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4040 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.The police are reminding citizens that operating a vehicle in such a manner can lead to serious injury or death, and drivers can face charges under the Criminal Code and Traffic Safety Act.