Fort Macleod man charged again in another child porn case

A 52-year-old Fort Macleod man is facing new child pornography charges after police raided his home earlier this week.The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, working with Fort Macleod RCMP, executed a search warrant on August 27 that led to the arrest of Jerry Lee Thompson. He is charged with possession, accessing and distributing child pornography, as well as failing to comply with a court order..Police said Thompson had already been investigated and charged by ALERT in the past for similar crimes and was under court-ordered release conditions at the time of the search. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 3.Authorities encourage anyone with information about online child exploitation to contact RCMP or submit tips through Cybertip.ca or Crime Stoppers.