Fort McMurray food delivery driver charged with sexual assault

A Fort McMurray food delivery driver has been charged with sexual assault after a resident reported being assaulted while answering the door for a delivery, according to Wood Buffalo RCMP.Police said they received the complaint May 16 after a resident alleged they were sexually assaulted while receiving a food delivery at their home.The suspect was not immediately identified.Investigators collected witness statements, reviewed surveillance footage and conducted additional investigative work that RCMP said eventually confirmed the identity of a suspect.Police arrested 34-year-old Fort McMurray resident Deepak Kumar on Sept. 5 without incident.Kumar has been charged with sexual assault.He was held for a judicial interim release hearing before being released from custody under conditions.Kumar is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Sept. 23.The allegation has not been proven in court.Police are also advising residents to take precautions when dealing with people making deliveries or providing other services at their homes..RCMP recommended confirming delivery information through the relevant app before opening the door, using doorbell cameras or peepholes to identify visitors, keeping security doors locked and considering contactless delivery.“We recognize incidents of this nature can be concerning for members of the community,” said Wood Buffalo RCMP acting Operations Support Officer Staff Sgt. Sabrina Clayton.“While this appears to be an isolated incident, we encourage residents to remain aware of their personal safety and to report any suspicious or concerning behaviour.”Police are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or has information relevant to the investigation to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.