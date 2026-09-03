Fort McMurray man arrested after naked walk near Sobeys and Walmart

Wood Buffalo RCMP arrested a Fort McMurray man Wednesday morning after multiple reports of a naked male walking between Sobeys and Walmart off Hospital St. in downtown Fort McMurray.Officers responded at about 10:28 a.m. Witnesses told police the man was not only unclothed but was also committing indecent acts. RCMP located him and took him into custody without further incident.Allan Libertino, 45, of Fort McMurray, faces one count of indecent act and two counts of breach of probation. Police said he was bound by a probation order at the time of his arrest.Libertino was held for a judicial interim release hearing and remained in police custody. He is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort McMurray on Thursday.