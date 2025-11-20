Fort McMurray mother charged after toddler exposed to cocaine

A Fort McMurray mother faces multiple charges after allegedly exposing her young child to drug trafficking activity, police say. ALERT’s organized crime team laid charges on October 31, following an investigation into suspected drug dealings.Authorities say the mother was observed conducting a drug transaction while in the company of her toddler. A subsequent search of her home uncovered 25 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $2,500, near the child’s toys and play area.“It is incomprehensible to bring a child to a drug deal and expose them to this level of risk,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wait of ALERT. “Upon learning this information, we prioritized this investigation to ultimately get this child out of harm’s way.”.The suspect faces charges including drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, causing a child to be in need of intervention, and offenses under Alberta’s Drug-Endangered Children Act. Her name has not been released to protect the child’s identity. She is scheduled to appear in court on November 25.Alberta Children’s Services has been notified.The Drug-Endangered Children Act allows authorities to intervene when children are living in drug houses or exposed to illegal drug activity. ALERT encourages anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community to contact local police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), which remains anonymous.ALERT is a province-funded task force combining Alberta’s most advanced law enforcement resources to tackle serious and organized crime.