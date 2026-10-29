Fort McMurray woman charged with animal cruelty after RCMP seize 97 dogs from home

A 51-year-old Fort McMurray woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police discovered 97 dogs allegedly living in inhumane conditions at a residence in the city's Gregoire neighbourhood.Wood Buffalo RCMP say the animals were found in varying states of distress, with inadequate veterinary care and unsuitable living conditions.The investigation began August 25, when RCMP officers assisted the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo's Bylaw Services Animal Control team with an animal welfare check at the property.Authorities obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence, where they discovered dozens of dogs allegedly being kept in poor conditions.Police say all 97 dogs were removed from the property following the intervention.The discovery prompted a criminal investigation into the treatment and living conditions of the animals.On October 27, Wood Buffalo RCMP arrested and charged a 51-year-old female resident of Fort McMurray.She faces two charges: causing damage or injury to an animal and causing or permitting unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal.The woman was released from police custody on an undertaking following her arrest.She is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice on November 19.RCMP have not released the woman's name or provided details about the breeds, ages or current conditions of the rescued dogs.Police also did not indicate where the animals were taken following their removal from the residence.