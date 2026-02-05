Fort Saskatchewan man charged with sexual assault following RCMP investigation

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a 48-year-old man and charged him with multiple offences following a reported sexual assault.On January 24, police received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred a week earlier. On January 26, RCMP, with support from the General Investigation and Crime Reduction Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in Fort Saskatchewan and arrested the sole occupant.Jerry Leet faces charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious thing, forcible confinement, and overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence. He appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. Leet’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort Saskatchewan.Authorities say no further updates will be provided as the matter is now before the courts.