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Fortress Mountain Resort takes major step toward reopening as year-round destination

The shuttered Fortress Mountain Ski Resort.
The shuttered Fortress Mountain Ski Resort. Courtesy of Trip Bagger
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Kananaskis
Abpol
Kananaskis Country
All-Season Resorts Act
All-Season Resorts
fortress mountain
Rob Simieritsch
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Western Standard
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