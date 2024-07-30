News

Four 40-year-old homeless men gang up beat 82-year war vet senseless in BC

Jim DeMarce, 82-year-old war veteran and Legion president
Jim DeMarce, 82-year-old war veteran and Legion presidentPenicton Now
Loading content, please wait...
The Royal Canadian Legion
Jim DeMarce
Penticton, BC
war veteran
Penticton Public Library
attack on veterans

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news