Four adults, four youths arrested after loaded AR-15-style gun found in Toronto

TORONTO — Toronto police have arrested four adults and four youths after seizing a loaded AR-15-style rifle and tools used to steal vehicles in the Dundas Street East and Sumach Street area.Officers from 31 Division Major Crime Unit attempted to arrest a wanted man around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. The man and a youth fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, both were arrested.A search incident to the arrest turned up a loaded AR-15-style rifle containing 27 rounds of 5.56-calibre ammunition.Members of the Emergency Task Force and 51 Division Major Crime Unit then executed a search warrant at a nearby residence. Inside, officers found seven automobile master keys and two programming devices designed to help steal vehicles. Five additional people were arrested at the address.Kevin Joao, 20, of Toronto faces multiple charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and numerous counts related to possession of automobile master keys and theft devices..Jahmier Adams, 19, of Toronto is charged with failing to comply with a release order and multiple counts involving master keys and theft devices.Lamario Reddick, 20, and Noah Lall, 18, both of Toronto, each face charges related to possession of automobile master keys and devices intended for vehicle theft.Four youths — one male aged 16 and three females aged 16 and 17 — also face charges primarily involving the master keys and programming devices. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, their identities cannot be published.At the time of publishing this article, no images of the suspects have been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact 31 Division at 416-808-3100