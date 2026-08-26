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Four adults, four youths arrested after loaded AR-15-style gun found in Toronto

Police seize rifle, master keys and vehicle-theft devices in downtown bust
Police seized what they described as an AR-15 style rifle
Police seized what they described as an AR-15 style rifleToronto Police
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