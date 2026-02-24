Four arrested following two-year human trafficking investigation in GTA; victims as young as 11

TORONTO — Three men and one youth have been arrested following a two-year investigation into alleged human trafficking activity across the Greater Toronto Area.In a release issued Monday, Peel Regional Police said investigators with the service’s Vice and Human Trafficking Unit began examining allegations in January 2024 that several female victims between the ages of 11 and 14 were being trafficked and exploited in the sex trade throughout the region.Police allege the suspects used coercion, manipulation and threats of physical violence to maintain control over the victims while financially benefiting from their exploitation.Mohamad Omar Al-Saleh, 21, of Toronto; Mustafa Abdo, 22, of Toronto; and Yousif Al-Gburi, 20, of Mississauga have each been arrested and charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration involving a person under 18, sexual assault of a female under 16 and sexual interference.Police said a 15-year-old youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also arrested in connection with the investigation.The youth faces multiple charges, including procuring a person under 18, receiving a benefit resulting from trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18, exercising control, direction or influence, and trafficking in persons under 18.Investigators believe additional victims may exist and are asking anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3555, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.