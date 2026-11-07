Four Canadian religious organizations fined $117,500 for temporary foreign worker violations

Four religious organizations in British Columbia and Ontario have been hit with $117,500 in federal fines over violations of Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program, including failures to provide employment records and demonstrate compliance with hiring requirements.The penalties were imposed over a nine-day period in October as federal labour inspectors continued investigating employers suspected of abusing the program.The largest penalty went to the Sikh World Organization Canada Head Office in Lake Cowichan, B.C., which was fined $55,000 and banned from hiring temporary foreign workers for five years.Federal inspectors determined foreign workers employed by the organization were “not actively engaged in the business the foreign national was hired for,” according to government enforcement records.International United Bethel Assembly of Ontario, located in North York, received a $32,500 fine after inspectors found the organization failed to provide requested documentation.The organization also failed to demonstrate that wages and working conditions matched those outlined in its employment offers, violating federal program requirements.The Old Catholic International Missionary Society of St. Christopher in Niagara Falls, Ont., was fined $25,000 for failing to disclose required records and demonstrate that its hiring of foreign workers was justified.Holy Light Assembly Ministries in Etobicoke, Ont., received a $5,000 penalty after failing to provide documents requested by federal inspectors.All four penalties resulted from final enforcement decisions issued between October 15 and 24.The federal labour department did not respond to questions about the cases, including whether the penalties were part of a coordinated enforcement operation targeting religious organizations.The fines come amid broader federal concerns about widespread non-compliance among employers participating in the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.A January 20 departmental briefing note revealed approximately 10% of employers inspected under the program were found to have violated federal regulations.“Ten percent of employers were found non-compliant,” stated the briefing note, Worker Protections And Employer Compliance Under The Temporary Foreign Worker Program.“Penalties more than doubled from about $2 million to $4.8 million and 36 employers were banned from the program, a threefold increase from the previous year.”.Violations identified by federal inspectors ranged from administrative and paperwork failures to wage theft and possible mistreatment of foreign workers.The department conducted 1,435 employer inspections last year, despite receiving approximately 14,000 tips concerning potential violations.Officials acknowledged that investigations have become increasingly complicated as inspectors examine allegations involving wages, employment contracts and working conditions.“Inspections have become increasingly complex where an inspector is required to validate many allegations ranging from wages and international employment contracts to possible situations of mistreatment,” the department said.Federal officials have also warned that Canadian businesses must reduce their dependence on temporary foreign labour.A June 4 briefing note titled Temporary Foreign Worker Program Costs And Usage outlined efforts to tighten oversight and prevent employers from using the program improperly.“The program has undergone significant changes in the past several years with a greater focus on more rigorous application assessments and employer inspections to reduce potential misuse,” the department stated.“These changes reflect the increasing complexity of ensuring labour market needs are met without undermining local employment opportunities.”The Temporary Foreign Worker Program allows Canadian employers to hire workers from abroad when they demonstrate a need for foreign labour under federal requirements.Participating employers must comply with conditions governing wages, working environments, employment contracts and documentation.Those found violating the rules can face financial penalties and temporary or permanent bans from the program.The four religious organizations are among employers facing federal sanctions as Ottawa increases scrutiny of temporary foreign worker hiring practices.Federal officials have not indicated whether additional religious institutions are under investigation or whether further penalties are expected.