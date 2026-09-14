Four charged after Calgary woman loses more than $25,000 in bank scam

CALGARY — Calgary police have charged four men in connection with an alleged bank courier scam that cost a local woman more than $25,000.The investigation began after the woman received a phone call at approximately 5 p.m. on August 5 from a man claiming to represent her bank’s fraud department.The caller asked her to confirm several supposedly fraudulent credit card transactions before telling her the card had been frozen. He then instructed her to cut up the card, place it in an envelope and hand it to a courier driving a silver Honda CR-V.Police said the caller later contacted the woman again and persuaded her to disclose her old personal identification number and confirm a new PIN for a replacement card that would supposedly arrive in the mail.By the following day, unauthorized transactions totalling $25,824 had been charged to her account.The woman contacted her bank and learned her original credit card had never been frozen. She then reported the incident to Calgary police.Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of 15 Ave. S.W. on August 29.Police seized a replica pellet handgun, a conducted-energy weapon, a retractable baton, several cans of bear spray and a backpack containing .22-calibre ammunition.Investigators also recovered a device allegedly used to access vehicle computer systems and steal vehicles, along with identification documents and bank cards believed to be connected to vehicle thefts and fraudulent activity..Calgary police lay more charges in extortion series linked to 19 shootings.Two stolen motorcycles believed to be associated with the residence were recovered across the street.Police arrested four men and laid a combined 28 charges.Badr Ghassan Salim Al-Saffar, 28, faces four counts of breaching a release order, including an allegation that he removed his ankle monitor. He remains in custody.Brandon Laroy Fordham, 31, is charged with two counts of breaching a release order and is also wanted on two outstanding warrants.Jordan Tyler Oldford, 37, faces two counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of uttering a forged document, one count of possessing a stolen bank card and three counts of breaching a release order.Jeremy Sauve, 41, faces eight weapons-related release-order breaches. He is also charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of a forged bank card, possession of a stolen bank card, uttering a forged document, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace and possessing instruments of forgery.Al-Saffar, Oldford and Sauve were scheduled to appear in court Monday.Calgary police Insp. Scott Neilson credited the victim’s quick response with helping officers identify and arrest several people allegedly involved in bank courier scams.“If someone contacts you claiming to be from your bank and asks for your PIN, bank card, cash or valuables to be picked up by a courier, it is a scam,” said Neilson.He advised residents to hang up, contact their bank directly and consult a trusted relative or friend before responding to unexpected financial demands.“A few minutes of verification can prevent a significant financial loss,” said Neilson.Anyone who has lost money or had personal information compromised through fraud can contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.