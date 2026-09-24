Four charged after RCMP bust multimillion-dollar Calgary contraband tobacco ring

Four men are facing 36 charges after an RCMP investigation into an alleged Calgary-area contraband tobacco trafficking network resulted in the seizure of more than $3 million in illegal tobacco along with drugs, cash and luxury goods.The RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's Integrated Money Laundering Investigative Team said a complex investigation identified what police described as a Calgary-based criminal network centred on a multimillion-dollar contraband tobacco operation.Investigators executed seven search warrants in Calgary and Airdrie.Police seized more than $3 million worth of contraband tobacco, more than 88 kilograms of unstamped illicit cannabis and cannabis byproducts and nearly 10 kilograms of other illicit drugs.The drugs included psilocybin, MDMA, DMT and LSD, according to RCMP.Officers also seized nearly $170,000 in cash and more than $300,000 worth of precious metals, luxury goods and a high-value vehicle.A total of 36 charges involving alleged fraud, money laundering and contraband offences were laid Aug. 27.Calgary resident Jonathan Patrick Roach, 42, faces 10 charges and was arrested Sept. 3.Brock Anthony MacQuarrie, 41, of Calgary faces eight charges and was arrested Sept. 1.David Shoa Guan, 52, of Calgary also faces eight charges and was arrested Sept. 1.Jason Douglas Pereira, 44, of Airdrie faces 10 charges and was arrested Sept. 1.All four are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on Oct. 19.