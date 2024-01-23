Four charged in murder of Calgary woman

Four individuals have been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old Tara Miller, who was found dead on an Alberta highway March 30 2023.Miller’s remains were discovered near Okotoks on Hwy. 522 and 128 St. After arresting the four accused on January 18, the RCMP announced the charges Monday morning, per Global News. Three of the accused are from Calgary. Gurpreet Gill, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and using a firearm in an indictable offence and appeared in court Monday. Greg Schuster, 30, is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and accessory after the fact, to appear in court February 1.Shyana Popplestone, 25, is charged with manslaughter, with no court date mentioned. Jared Burke, 24, of Wheatland County, is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and using a firearm in an indictable offence, to appear in court in Calgary on Thursday.