Four drown in Calgary, K-Country tragedies

It was a deadly 48 hours on Southern Alberta waters with four people being dying in two seperate incidents.About 5 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to 911 calls for a possible drowning in the southeast community of Mahogany. Once on scene at the lake house on Masters Park in Mahogany Lake, crews were directed by bystanders and lake staff to the dock area where it was believed a male may have drowned, said CFD in a press release.Witnesses saw a 20-year-old male struggle on the surface, go below the surface and not reappear. .The CFD Aquatic Surface Rescue Team pinpointed the area last seen and began searching from the surface and below the surface for the person. Surface rescuers utilized underwater cameras and search grids as well as shallow dives to identify the area. "The CFD called in the volunteer members of the Southern Alberta Underwater Search Team to perform a complete SCUBA search. During the search process Calgary police identified belongings of another 20-year-old male in the beach area and it was determined that two people may have drowned," said the release.Members of the CFD and Underwater Search Team collaborated to locate two 20-year-old males that had succumbed to drowning. "The bodies of both victims were removed from the lake and assessed by AHS medics on scene. Both were sadly pronounced deceased. Calgary police will continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.".On Tuesday, at approximately 4 p.m., Cochrane RCMP and Kananaskis Emergency Services (KES) responded to a report of two missing boaters following the capsize of a canoe on Upper Kananaskis Lake."Police were notified that a canoe with four occupants capsized while on the lake," said RCMP in a release."Bystanders in the area were able to use boats and paddleboards to rescue a 30-year-old male and a 34-year-old female. Another male and female, also in their thirties remain missing. Emergency crews remain on scene as the multi-agency search effort continues."