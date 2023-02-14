Money problems

Money problems 

Nearly four in 10 Canadians are now borrowing money to pay for groceries, shelter and other daily expenses, say federal researchers. According to Blacklock's Reporter, one report described it as the worst of times for many Canadians.

“In the current economic context many Canadians are facing the biggest financial challenges of their lives,” wrote the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, a federal regulator that enforces Bank Act regulations. “More are borrowing money to cover their day to day expenses including by using high-cost loans.”

