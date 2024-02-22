Four men shot in White Rock incident

A Thursday shooting incident in White Rock, BC, left four men in serious condition, prompting a large-scale response from law enforcement agencies. About 12:25 a.m., the White Rock RCMP received multiple calls regarding shots fired and a vehicle collision in the vicinity of Roper Ave. and Lee St.Police found four individuals with severe injuries. Immediate medical assistance was provided by responding officers before the victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.The suspected vehicle involved in the incident reportedly fled the scene, and shortly after, authorities responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Surrey. However, the connection between the two events is yet to be established, and investigations are ongoing. White Rock RCMP, assisted by Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services and Integrated Forensic Identification Services, along with Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service, are actively pursuing leads to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.Const. Chantal Sears, of the White Rock RCMP, said the incident appears to be targetted, and there is no imminent threat to public safety in the area. However, she emphasized the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, with the General Investigations Unit leading the effort.As a result of the ongoing investigation, the 15600 block of Rover Ave. has been closed off in all directions, leading authorities to advise motorists to seek alternative routes. Police officers remain present in the area to facilitate the safe passage of students to school.Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Individuals possessing CCTV footage or dash camera recordings relevant to the case are particularly encouraged to contact the White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800, quoting file number 2024-851.