WHL Logo
Image courtesy of the WHL

The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced that four Moose Jaw Warriors were suspended indefinitely for an investigation into “possible violations of team rules and league conduct policies.”

Moose Jaw Warriors Logo

The four suspended players are goalie Connor Unger, forward Lynden Lakovic, and two defensemen, Max Wanner and Marek Howell.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

These kids are 'coddled and idolized' from ten years old. Largely through no fault of their own they get a myopic view of life outside hockey and a sense of entitlement. Competitive amateur hockey need to be dismantled and give back to the kids with a local club format; the only thing standing in the way of that is the 'hockey experts' who would outright reject it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.