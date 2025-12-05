Four more recall petitions approved in Alberta, including first one for NDP

MLA Amanda Chapman became the first NDP to join the list of Alberta MLAs facing recall petitions, as four new petitions were issued on Friday, raising the total to 18. Laurie McCormack submitted Chapman’s recall application in the Calgary-Beddington riding, where Chapman has been serving as MLA since her election in May 2023. “Amanda Chapman chooses harsh partisan attacks likening Alberta’s elected government to extremists and backs public sector unions over Calgary-Beddington families’ real priorities: education access and affordability,” wrote McCormack in the application. “Her divisive rhetoric distracts from solutions. Our community deserves respectful, pragmatic leadership that puts constituents first. It’s time to recall this MLA and restore constructive, common-sense representation.”Chapman defended her support of unions in a statement written on Monday. “It is a privilege to represent the people of Calgary-Beddington,” wrote Chapman. “During the recent teacher job action, families in Calgary-Beddington made it clear their priority was hearing their representative standing up for teachers.” “Of the thousands of pieces of correspondence received by my office, 99% asked their MLA to support teachers and speak out about class size/complexity. My response during the strike was aligned with the wishes of the majority of my constituents.”“I continue to welcome residents of Calgary-Beddington to reach out so I can best represent them in the Legislature.”McCormack will have from Saturday until March 5, 2026, to secure 12,494 verified voter signatures in the Calgary-Beddington riding to trigger a recall vote..Recall petitions have attracted significant attention in recent months, as they have been used against several UCP caucus members.“In recent months, we've seen recall legislation be irresponsibly misused and recognized for political purposes, rather than applied as intended,” said Justice Minister Mickey Amery on Thursday. “This has been a clear, abusive process. We've been clear that the recall Act should be used for ethical violations and breaches of public trust.”Conversely, NDP members have seen petitions against UCP members as a sign of Albertans' discontent with the government. They have challenged the Smith government, questioning whether the threat they pose could prompt it to change the recall legislation. Former Alberta premier and ex-UCP leader, Jason Kenny, called recall petitions a tool for accountability, not a political weapon. "My government purposely set very high thresholds," said Kenney in a CBC article. "Frankly, we replicated the thresholds developed in British Columbia in 1991 under an NDP government to ensure there's a really broad public demand for a byelection.”“We have it as an ultimate tool of accountability if a politician does something absolutely egregious, illegal, grossly unethical.".Additional recall petitions were issued against Primary and Preventive Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir, and MLA Peter Singh on Friday. Danney Carlisle, the individual behind LaGrange’s petition, cites LaGrange’s role in the 2020 layoffs of educational staff as a driving force behind the recall effort. “Adriana LaGrange must be held accountable for her actions,” wrote Carlisle in the application. “She has proven herself to be unresponsive to the concerns of her constituents and unfit to serve Albertans.”In response, LaGrange defended her decision, saying it helped education support staff. “During COVID-19, temporary layoffs for education support staff ensured they could access CERB and EI while preserving their continuing contracts,” she wrote in a response statement. “This protected workers from permanent job loss and redirected critical funds to frontline health care.” LaGrange, MLA for Red Deer-North, has faced heat over recent months as investigations into AHS’s procurement process continue to be finalized. The recall petition for LaGrange will need to secure 18,264 verified signatures from voters in her ridding to trigger a vote. .Fir, MLA for Calgary-Peigan, is the eighth minister from the UCP cabinet to face a recall petition. Chelsea Barnowich, a member from Fir’s riding, will need to secure 21,751 signatures.“Tanya Fir has repeatedly failed to represent or respond to her constituents,” wrote Barnowich in the application. “Residents report years of ignored emails, closed offices, and empty promises. She has supported harmful policies such as Bill 2, education funding cuts, and the use of the notwithstanding clause while neglecting vulnerable Albertans.” Fir called her recall petition an “attempt to weaponize recall legislation and overturn democratic elections due to a policy disagreement.” .Singh, the MLA for Calgary-East, is the 17th UCP caucus member to face a recall petition. Denise Louise Hammond, the submitter of Singh’s recall application, has similar motives to Barnowich. She added, “Despite knowing many of his constituents access AISH, he did not attempt to prevent cuts to the program or speak out against it.”Singh has reaffirmed his commitment to serving his constituents.“Since being elected, I’ve focused on delivering results for families, seniors, and small businesses, responding to concerns, and ensuring Calgary-East has a strong voice in the Legislature,” he wrote. “I will continue showing up, and advocating every day for the people I serve.”Hammond must secure at least 14,322 signatures to force a recall vote.