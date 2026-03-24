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Four premiers push Ottawa to give provinces bigger role in judicial appointments

Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle Smith Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
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Abpoli
Doug Ford
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Judicial Appointments
Premier Scott Moe
François Legault

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