Four premiers push Ottawa to give provinces bigger role in judicial appointments

Four provincial premiers are calling on Ottawa to overhaul how judges are appointed in Canada, demanding a formal role for provinces in selecting members of the judiciary.Premier Danielle Smith joined Doug Ford, François Legault and Scott Moe in a joint letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging reforms to the federal appointment process for superior courts, courts of appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada.The premiers argue Canada is out of step with other federal systems where state or provincial governments have a direct say in judicial appointments, and say giving provinces a stronger role would improve transparency and public confidence.“Provinces are responsible for keeping communities safe and upholding the rule of law,” Smith said. “When provinces are at the table, decisions better reflect the needs of the people they serve.”Under the current system, judicial advisory committees review candidates and provide recommendations to the federal government, but provinces have no binding authority in the final decision. The premiers are proposing that candidates for federal judicial appointments be selected from lists recommended and approved by provincial governments, with full access to candidate information..Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the joint push signals growing pressure on Ottawa to shift authority over what provinces view as matters within their jurisdiction. “It’s time for provinces to take control of deciding who is best suited to administer justice in each region,” he said.Ford said the change would help address broader concerns about the justice system, including bail and public safety, while Legault framed the proposal as part of strengthening provincial autonomy within Confederation. Moe added that courts must reflect the values and needs of the communities they serve, arguing provinces should have a meaningful voice in shaping the bench.The proposal follows feedback from Alberta’s Alberta Next panel, where participants called for a stronger provincial role in judicial appointments. The four provinces say they are prepared to work with Ottawa on reforms that would make the process more transparent and accountable while maintaining judicial independence.