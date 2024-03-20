Four states now warning residents to stockpile food ahead of solar eclipse

The states of Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Ohio have now warned residents to stock up on food and necessities as the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse looms. Other states have alerted people that schools will be closed and to stay home that day. “Plan to stay in one place for the day," urged officials in New York State. In Canada, some Ontario school boards have announced closures on April 8 due to safety reasons, citing the eclipse. The eclipse is expected to cross North America, with the entirety of the sun to be blocked out in several states and provinces in the early afternoon. Millions of people will be in total darkness for a few minutes to a couple hours that afternoon, depending on their geographical location. According to NASA, the “path of totality” will come up from Mexico, across Texas, through several US states, and then up over Ontario and east towards Nova Scotia and finally onto the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean. .Officials across several states have warned of "enormous strain" on public safety resources as spectators flood to the areas most affected by the eclipse, according to NewsWeek. Texas officials have sent out several warning to the public, telling people to fill prescriptions, top up gas tanks and stock cupboards ahead of the eclipse. In Texas people are even warned to think ahead about their pets’ stockpile of food. A judge in Kerr County, TX, put forward a disaster declaration on March 4, cautioning people that the uptick in visitors would strain resources. The influx of spectators could "drain our food and fuel supplies and strain our city and county infrastructure to, quite possibly, over capacity,” said Judge Rob Kelly..In Oklahoma a government website confirmed public officials are preparing for the eclipse event. "Oklahoma is expected to receive an influx of anywhere from 17,000 to 66,000 visitors to watch the solar eclipse," it said. "The large influx of visitors to southeastern Oklahoma could overwhelm and backup the area's road systems."Oklahoma officials also advised residents to stock up on groceries and gas — and even warned people to start thinking of other ways to communicate with friends and family than by cellphone. The Ohio Department of Transportation has warned traffic delays are inevitable, and before the eclipse people should make sure they have a full tank of gas and have emergency snacks and bottled water ready in case of any delays in access to resources. Officials in Indiana have said a million people are expected to travel to the state to witness the rare eclipse and urged people to prepare in advance. Police have advised to keep cellphones charged and to stockpile groceries and gas. .Missouri, New York, and Kentucky have all issued warnings to residents to use extra caution the day of the eclipse, warning of the excess traffic and chaos expected to transpire as the sun moves behind the moon on April 8. The last solar eclipse to hit North America was on August 21, 2017. The next one won’t be until 2044.