Fourteen charges laid after B.C. organized crime drug trafficking investigation

Three Lower Mainland residents are facing a total of 14 criminal charges following a year-long organized crime investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking network operating in Metro Vancouver and the Okanagan.The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) announced the charges after investigators targeted what police describe as an organized crime group involved in the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.The investigation began in late 2024 after CFSEU-BC identified a drug trafficking line operating across multiple regions of the province. Investigators determined the operation was controlled by an organized crime group that was supplying illicit drugs to communities throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan.As part of the investigation, police executed five search warrants in Vancouver and Surrey on June 11, 2025, with assistance from CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Vancouver Police Department Emergency Response Team.During the searches, officers seized 11 ounces of cocaine, five ounces of methamphetamine, five ounces of fentanyl, one kilogram of cutting agent, approximately $2,400 in cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition and numerous electronic devices.Police also obtained a one-year restraint order, effective from June 17, 2025, to June 17, 2026, shutting down the drug line.On June 4, Crown prosecutors approved 14 charges against three individuals..Jonathan Miralda-Alvarez, 24, of Surrey, faces one count of trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.Twinkle Notey, 25, of Surrey, has been charged with eight counts of trafficking a controlled substance.Arshdeep Singh Bassi, 22, of Surrey, faces two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.Police said a fourth individual believed to be the leader of the criminal network and a suspect in the investigation was killed in an act of gang violence before charges could be laid.At the time of publication, Bassi remained in federal custody. Miralda-Alvarez and Notey were arrested by CFSEU-BC's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team on June 5 and later released under court-ordered conditions pending future appearances.“This investigation targeted an organized crime group responsible for trafficking highly addictive and dangerous drugs into our communities,” said Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer for CFSEU-BC.“By disrupting this drug line and securing fourteen criminal charges, investigators removed significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine from circulation and disrupted a criminal network that was profiting from the distribution of illicit drugs.”Sangha said the case demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated policing efforts aimed at disrupting organized crime operations across British Columbia.“These charges reflect the dedication of investigators and our policing partners in identifying, targeting, and holding organized crime members accountable,” he said. “This outcome demonstrates the value of coordinated enforcement efforts and our continued commitment to enhancing public safety throughout British Columbia.”