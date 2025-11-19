Fourth youth charged in Calgary homicide of 16-year-old

Calgary police have charged a fourth youth in connection with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Carter Spivak-Villeneuve, months after three others were arrested.Officers were called to the 300 block of Abergale Dr. N.E. at 1:20 a.m. on August 1, for reports of a person in medical distress. They found Spivak-Villeneuve deceased, and an autopsy later confirmed he had died as a result of homicide.Earlier this month, three 15-year-old males were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Following continued investigation, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, none of the youths can be named.Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS Homicide Unit said police are not seeking additional suspects. “We know that no arrest can take away the pain that Carter’s family is experiencing. Our thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve,” he said.