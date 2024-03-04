News

France first country ever to enshrine abortion rights in constitution

France first country ever to enshrine abortion rights in constitution
France first country ever to enshrine abortion rights in constitutionCensored Men/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Abortion Law
Roe V Wade
Palace of Versailles
Constitution of France
President Emmanuel Macron
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news