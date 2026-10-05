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Frances Widdowson suing U of L for defamation, claiming $3 million in damages

Former Mount Royal prof seeking multi-million dollar settlement, claims University of Lethbridge accused her of spreading misinformation and lies in email to students and faculty
Dr. Frances Widdowson
Dr. Frances WiddowsonWS Files
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University Of Lethbridge
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Frances Widdowson
Professor Frances Widdowson
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