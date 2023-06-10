The leader of international evangelistic and humanitarian organizations expressed public appreciation for a Calgary pastor and activist.
Franklin Graham lauded Art Pawlowski in a June 10 Facebook post that included a picture of Pawlowski and his family.
“When I was in Calgary yesterday, I met Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who is an outspoken advocate for religious freedom, and his wife and son. I appreciate his voice and his strong stand,” Graham wrote in a June 10 post.
“During the pandemic, he was arrested multiple times and put in prison for two months because he was preaching and kept his church open when the government said they had to be closed — but they were allowing some large stores to be open. Canadians are close to losing their religious freedoms, and I appreciate his stand reminding all of us that once we lose it, we can’t get it back.”
Pawlowski also posted about his visit with the famous 70-year-old American.
“Great time with Franklin Graham today!"
“Franklin said if he lived in Calgary he’d be attending our church. I was greatly touched when he looked at me and said, “You are my hero for standing up for our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.” It felt amazing to spend some time with one of the giants of faith!
“Billy Graham was instrumental in teaching us evangelism and his son continues the legacy. Thank you Jesus for the Graham’s and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association!”
“I’ve enjoyed having a chance to have fellowship with your pastor and his family and so If I ever lived in Calgary, I think I’d be right there with you today. God bless," Graham wrote.
Calgary is home to the Canadian headquarters of the BGEA and Samaritan’s Purse, both organizations that Graham leads. He spoke at a banquet June 9 to mark a milestone for the latter organization which hands out gifts to the needy under Operation Christmas Child.
“Tonight we gathered with some 700 staff and partners in ministry to recognize and thank God for all He has done through 50 years of Samaritan's Purse Canada. This ministry would not be possible without all of the people who pray, volunteer, and give to make it all happen, and it was such a blessing to spend time with them,” Graham wrote of the event.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(1) comment
Art needs to stick to preaching and let someone else deal with politics. As for Graham he was just another vaccine pusher, he's no Billy
