Fraser Health moves to deliver free drug paraphernalia to users

Fraser Health has moved to deliver free drug paraphernalia to patients in an effort to "reduce the harms" of illicit substance use.The move has garnered mixed reactions, with some questioning whether it is the right way to deal with BC's drug crisis.In a press release, Fraser Health announced that in order to "better serve" those who "may not have access overdose prevention sites or supervised consumption sites due to stigma or other reasons," it had partnered with MTS Logistics and Mountainside Harm Reduction Society to "bring harm reduction supplies directly to them" free of charge via an online portal.The health authority made it clear that the supplies were strictly for those who reside in the Fraser Health region and are intended for "personal use only." "The portal," it explained, "operates like other online shopping websites, enabling people to effortlessly select products, add them to a virtual basket and complete the order." The supplies are packaged by Mountainside and delivered by MTS.Among the items available are injection and inhalation supplies, take-home Naloxone kits, fentanyl screening strip kits, and condoms. Also provided are "pamphlets and instructional videos explain[ing] how to use the products." Those seeking help can also use the portal to connect with clinical and outreach teams."The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don't typically use in-person services," said Erin Gibson, manager of Clinical Operations, Toxic Drug Response, and Priority Populations at Fraser Health. "There are many reasons people don't access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We're still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths."Such supplies have long been available for free at all 12 Fraser Health overdose prevention sites, supervised consumption sites, as well as its harm reduction sites and public health units..The move was slammed by Conservative Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko, who questioned the province's priorities."The NDP government will deliver a crack pipe right to your home — even provide a video on how to smoke Crystal Meth," she wrote in a post on X. "Meanwhile, I've had to call the Minister, to beg on behalf of families, to get kids access to treatment.".Harm reduction expert and recovered addict Guy Felicella, on the other hand, pointed out that providing sterile paraphernalia to users should not be viewed as "additions treatment," arguing that it instead simply "prevents injuries & illness from infectious diseases. Reduces harms to the individual & impact on health-care system, AND saves taxpayers’ dollars.""Addiction treatment gives people the meds, strategies & support they need to recover," he added. "They’re different things, both important."