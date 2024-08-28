News

Fraser Health quietly removes online portal offering delivery of free drug paraphernalia to users

The website was revamped and now focuses on getting users in touch with treatment resources.
Fraser Health
Fraser HealthScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Harm Reduction
Safe Supply
Online Portal
Bcndp
Fraser Health
drug paraphernalia

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news