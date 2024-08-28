Fraser Health quietly removes online portal offering delivery of free drug paraphernalia to users

Fraser Health has quietly removed an online portal via which patients could request to have free drug paraphernalia delivered to their homes. At the behest of the provincial government, the website was revamped and now focuses on providing overdose prevention supplies and getting users in touch with treatment resources.According to the Surrey Now-Leader, Premier David Eby was asked about the portal following a press conference on August 22, and said he had "concern" about what was being advertised."We asked Fraser Health to do a review of the site and to ensure that the site emphasized a couple of things," he added. "One is access to treatment resources and access to resources to prevent overdose — fentanyl test strips, naloxone distribution."Fraser Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ingrid Tyler explained that access to treatment was a "critical component of the care continuum," and that the goal of the website had shifted to "providing information that supports people in their recovery journey."She confirmed that the redesign included a "pause on offering some harm reduction supplies on the online portal."In its original press release, Fraser Health announced that in order to "better serve" those who "may not have access overdose prevention sites or supervised consumption sites due to stigma or other reasons," it had partnered with MTS Logistics and Mountainside Harm Reduction Society to "bring harm reduction supplies directly to them."Those using the portal were, and still are, met with a notice making it clear that, "The supplies available on Harm Reduction Online are for individual use only and are not intended for redistribution."Among the items available were injection and inhalation kits, and "pamphlets and instructional videos explain[ing] how to use the products." Those seeking drug paraphernalia can still access it at physical public health units and "harm reduction sites" in the Fraser Health region.