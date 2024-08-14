Fraser Institute and Smith say Ottawa can't take Alberta for granted

The co-author of a paper that showed massive outflows of Alberta money to Ottawa since 2007 says the federal government only hurts itself by undermining the province.Research by Tegan Hill, Alberta Director for the Fraser Institute, and three colleagues estimated $244 billion of tax revenues left Alberta without returning in benefits between 2007 and 2022, while Quebec received $327 billion more than it contributed..In an interview, Hill told the Western Standard there's far more than equalization payments behind the numbers."Albertans are paying more in taxes because you have a younger population, higher rates of employment, higher average incomes, a relatively strong economy, and then in that same vein, we take less from programs like Old Age Security and employment insurance," Hill explained."So the outsized contribution to Alberta isn't itself a problem. It's part of federalism, and that can be a positive thing, redistributing," she explained..Study finds federalism took $244B from Alberta, gave Quebec $327B since 2007.What the numbers do suggest, Hill said, is that Ottawa should be far more grateful for Alberta's contribution and not enact policies that undermine it."The problem is that despite the province's crucial role in the Federation the federal government is inflicting restrictive and damaging policies on the Alberta economy, and again, that has implications not just for this province, but for the rest of Canada," Hill said."A federal government that had the whole country's interest in mind would encourage, not discourage Alberta's economic growth. I think that's being missed right now, and hopefully studies like this really raise the importance of supporting this province rather than hurting it," she added.In 2010, Justin Trudeau told a Francophone audience in an interview, "Canada isn't doing well right now because it's Albertans who control our community and socio-democratic agenda. It doesn't work." But Hill said the Trudeau Liberals have enacted "a long list" of policies that prevent Alberta from working, to the detriment of the whole country."We have Bill C-69 complex on certain onerous review requirements on major energy projects, C-48 that bans on large oil tankers off of BC's northern coast, which limits access to Asian markets. There's an arbitrary oil and gas emissions cap, many Net Zero targets that disproportionately impact Alberta, and the list just goes on and on," Hill said."We really need to be encouraging Alberta, because it does make a massive contribution to the rest of Canada."According to the Fraser Study, only three provinces have given more than they have received from 2007 to 2022: Alberta, B.C., and Ontario, and Alberta's contribution is greater by far."To be frank, this country can't stifle Alberta without having huge detrimental effects to everyone in Canada, across the provinces. And that really needs to be addressed," she said.The study found Alberta lead in economic growth, highest business investment per private sector worker, and highest private sector job growth. Hill suggested Alberta was succeeding because it did many things right, such as having competitive tax rates, and it "would go a long way" with Albertans if they felt Ottawa had their back."I don't think an Albertan necessarily disagrees that because they earn higher incomes or there's higher levels of employment in the province, that our net contribution wouldn't be larger," she added."For decades, Albertans have provided economic opportunities for Canadians from other parts of the country. We just need the federal government to recognize that important contribution and then have those policies be supportive rather than detrimental," Hill said.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had a less conciliatory assessment of the Fraser Institute's findings. In a post to Instagram, she said, "Alberta is being taken advantage of. Equalization must end."