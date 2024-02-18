News

Fraser Institute: Feds could balance budget if Trudeau showed ‘spending restraint’

Fraser Institute: Feds could balance budget if Trudeau showed ‘spending restraint’
Fraser Institute: Feds could balance budget if Trudeau showed ‘spending restraint’Courtesy John Thrower/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Canadas Fraser Institute
Fiscal Studies at the Fraser Institute
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government
balancing the federal budget

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news