Canada's COVID-19 public health restrictions, such as lockdowns and mask mandates, were a "radical and untried social policy" that did little to decrease deaths but had enormous societal costs, according to new Fraser Institute report.

"These policies provided only tiny benefits, yet imposed extraordinary costs. It is hard to imagine any other peacetime policy in living memory that comes close to being such a tragic failure," report author Douglas Allen said.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

First verse of a song I'm getting ready to release:

Once I had a café ------ sold coffee, tea, pastries and lattés --- Then one day, a G-man came 'round ---- Said: "I'm here to help; I'm shuttin' you down."--- (I said:) "Whataya mean 'You're shuttin' me down?' --- He said: "haven't you heard? There's a virus goin' round!" copyrighted by me so don'y get any ideas anyone. That was just the first verse. Here's a couple of lines from the 2nd verse: --Now here I am ---- Livin' on the street --- Beggin' for change --- To buy something to eat. The pandemic destroyed 10s of 1000s of small businesses because of government overreach.

retiredpop
retiredpop

The restrictions were never about keeping Canadians safe but were about seeing how easy it would be to control the people through a fear based campaign. The misinformation and disinformation the government and the federal health minister spread was criminal. Even today they are still pushing the shot and masks, neither of which do any good whatsoever.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

BINGO retiredpop..

