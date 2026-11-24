CALGARY — Justice Minister Sean Fraser has recently about the new Liberal MAiD bill — which would allow advance requests for euthanasia — that MAiD was never meant for mental illness and the bill should reflect this.Bill C-41, or the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Safeguards Act, recently passed its second reading last week and is currently being studied in the committee phase.As reported by the National Post, Fraser has stated the new legislation will ensure people cannot qualify for MAiD for mental illness — which the new law would restrict.Some advocates are worried, though, that broadening the exclusion of people with mental illness from qualifying for euthanasia, it might have some unwanted effects..WATCH: Conservative MP says Liberal MAiD bill protects Canadians with mental illness.Fraser stated he recommended the exclusion of people with mental illness from receiving MAiD when he reviewed the law."There was a potential for people to have access to the system that were not intended to have access to medical assistance in dying," Fraser stated."It wasn’t a response to an individual case; it was systemic in nature."He explained the issue was whether mental illness could be deemed to cause such intolerable suffering or irreversible decline it would make a person eligible for MAiD..Under MAiD's expansion in 2021, eligibility was extended to people whose natural deaths were not "reasonably foreseeable."People with mental illness alone were temporarily excluded from MAiD — a permanent exclusion under Fraser's bill.Though this has not meant, however, that people with mental illness cannot get MAiD.Eligibility is based on several criteria, including that the person asking for MAiD has a "grievous and irremediable medical condition.".The law states there is a requirement of a serious and incurable medical illness, disease, or disability that is not a mental illness.The person must be in an advanced state of irreversible decline, and they must be suffering intolerably.Jocelyn Downie, a professor emeritus at the faculties of law and medicine at Dalhousie University, wrote a paper arguing a person who's experiencing intolerable suffering or irreversible decline as a result of a mental illness (for example, severe bipolar disorder), and who also has a diagnosis of a serious and incurable condition (for example, Parkinson's disease), should be deemed eligible for MAiD based on both conditions taken together."Our intent from the beginning was not to include a person in those circumstances," stated Fraser..Majority of MPs pass second reading of MAiD advance requests bill.Downie claims the changes proposed by Fraser will mean people who are eligible for MAiD today will not be allowed to access euthanasia once the bill becomes law."I think some (eligible people) won’t get access because clinicians will be scared that they’re getting it wrong," stated Downie.On the other hand, Trudo Lemmens, a professor in the faculty of law and the school of public health at the University of Toronto, agrees with Fraser's interpretation of the current law."The law was intended to deal with irremediable medical conditions, where there is no hope of recovery, where there is no expectation that the person will get better, and to relieve intolerable suffering in those specific circumstances," stated Lemmens..Fraser explained the reason why people with mental illness as the sole underlying condition will be indefinitely excluded from MAiD is because they have the potential to get better.Lemmens mirrored this statement, saying on an individual basis, it is impossible to predict whether a person with mental illness will recover.