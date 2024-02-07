FREE COCAINE: Calgary dealer allegedly handed out his business card with free sample of cocaine

At least he was smart enough to use a fake name.In a bid to make some quick cash in Calgary's bustling downtown scene, one entrepreneurial soul got a little too creative with his marketing strategy. A 30-year-old Calgary man thought he had struck gold with his unique approach of distributing business cards offering "free samples" of cocaine at a local casino. However, what he didn't foresee was that his bright idea would land him in a heap of trouble faster than you can say "snort."It all started December 24, 2023, when officers on patrol at a downtown casino were handed a rather unconventional business card. Emblazoned with the name "Alex Lee," the card came complete with a tiny baggie of what appeared to be cocaine.Unbeknownst to the dealer, his marketing stunt caught the attention of law enforcement, who wasted no time in tracking down the mastermind behind the "free sample" extravaganza. After a month-long investigation, officers finally closed in on the culprit, alias "Alex Lee," and his trusty 2020 Toyota Tundra, which had unwittingly become a rolling warehouse for his illicit operation.On Saturday, officers pulled over the truck and discovered a treasure trove of incriminating evidence: nearly 60 grams of cocaine meticulously packaged in more than 50 baggies, a digital scale caked with drug residue, a stack of cold, hard cash totaling $1,280 and of course, a stack of those infamous "Alex Lee" business cards.Seyyed Amir Razavi, is facing a laundry list of charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. He was promptly released from custody but is due to make his next court appearance on Monday, February 26.