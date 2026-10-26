Free flu and COVID shots open to Ontarians today

TORONTO — Free flu and COVID-19 shots are available to all Ontarians six months of age and older starting today at participating pharmacies, public health units and doctor and nurse practitioner offices.The province opened the general public phase of its fall immunization program on Oct. 26 after an initial supply went to high-risk and priority groups the week of Sept. 28. Those groups included hospitalized patients, hospital staff, residents and staff in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings, and people aged 65 and older.Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the government is working with health-care partners to give people convenient access to flu, COVID-19 and RSV immunizations close to home. The shots are free for anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Ontario. Pharmacies generally administer flu shots to people aged two and older and COVID-19 vaccines to people six months and older. Residents are advised to call their pharmacy or primary care provider ahead of time to confirm supply.RSV immunization remains available year-round for eligible adults aged 75 and older and for certain higher-risk adults aged 60 to 74. Starting Oct. 1, eligible infants and high-risk children can also receive RSV protection, and pregnant women can discuss the vaccine with a health-care provider.The ministry has said vaccine availability can vary by provider and that people should check before travelling to an appointment. Officials have encouraged residents to get the shots as respiratory illness season approaches.