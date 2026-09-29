'FREE HOT POTATO EVENING': Nova Scotia church hosting MAiD event

CALGARY — One Nova Scotia (NS) church has decided to host a MAiD information session — naming the event a "free hot potato evening."The church, St. Timothy's Anglican Church, in Hatchet Lake, has announced it is hosting the event on the evening of October 5, adding all those who attend will receive a free "baked potato with all the toppings and a beverage."The function was first reported by Kelsi Sheren, an anti-MAiD advocate, who pointed out the event had been posted on the church's Facebook page.Though the page has either been deleted or made private, the Western Standard managed to screenshot the post prior..The church claims they will cover everything MAiD, including that it is an "end of life option for Canadians who are fully assessed, and found to meet strict criteria."They advise that "Making the choice to seek MAiD is a deeply personal decision, and such a decision requires accurate, and timely information."Staff from Nova Scotia Health (NSH) who have experience administering MAiD will "deliver a presentation on criteria, process, and the things people consider."In a reaction clip to the church's post, Sheren states this is not the first time NS has done something like this: in November 2025, the NS RCMP hosted a seminar on MAiD for its RCMP Veterans Association..As reported by the Post Millennial, the association sent an email advertising the presentation on MAiD, was then leaked to Sheren by a 32-year-old veteran who received the email and claimed he was "deeply disturbed" by it.The event was also scheduled at an Anglican church.Both St. Timothy's nor NSH did not respond to the Western Standard for comment by the time of publication.