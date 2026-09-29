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'FREE HOT POTATO EVENING': Nova Scotia church hosting MAiD event

MAiD event St. Timothy's Anglican Church
MAiD event St. Timothy's Anglican ChurchFacebook, St. Timothy's Anglican Church website
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Maid
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Health
MAID Canada
nova scotia church
St. Timothy's Anglican Church
St. Timothy's Anglican Church MAiD
church MAiD event
Hatchet Lake Nova Scotia
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