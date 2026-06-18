FREE PASS: Liberals gave Canada's top scientist permission to roam the world at taxpayers' expense

Federal records show cabinet granted Canada’s chief science advisor sweeping authority to travel internationally and host events at public expense, even as Ottawa was directing departments to rein in spending on government travel.Blacklock's Reporter says Access To Information documents reveal cabinet approved a confidential order allowing Dr. Mona Nemer, Canada’s chief science advisor, to travel the world under a blanket authorization that faced little apparent scrutiny.Since taking office, Nemer has billed taxpayers $415,835 in travel and hospitality expenses, including trips to destinations such as Berlin, Cape Town, Dresden, Kyoto, Mumbai, Oslo, Rome, San Francisco, Sharm El Sheikh, Yokohama and Zurich.According to records, the Department of Industry sought and received approval in 2019 for what it described as “blanket authority” covering both travel and hospitality expenses.“It is requested that you, the Minister, authorize a blanket authority to the Chief Science Advisor,” stated a departmental memo titled Advice To The Minister.The authorization approved “blanket authority for travel within Canada, the continental USA and to international destinations” as well as hospitality expenses “where a personal benefit exists or may appear to exist as a result of the Chief Science Advisor’s attendance or participation.”Internal documents reviewed through Access To Information requests did not identify any expense claim submitted by Nemer that had been rejected.“All travel and hospitality expenses for the Chief Science Advisor are reviewed by the corporate management sector to ensure policy compliance,” the memo stated.Expense records show Nemer stayed at hotels charging hundreds of dollars per night, including $364 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, $489 at the Hotel Classique in Quebec City, $525 at the Hampshire Radisson in London and $973 per night at the Mercure International in Paris.The records also show Nemer frequently travelled business class on international flights..While the Industry Department stated it manages expenses with “high standards of transparency,” officials took 15 months to release the records through the Access To Information process.Appearing before the House of Commons science committee last November, Nemer defended her international travel schedule, arguing scientific collaboration requires a global presence.“I am a champion of open science,” she told MPs. “I’ve championed it in the country and internationally.”“It’s absolutely essential that we continue to work with the world,” said Nemer. “The good news is the world wants to work with us.”She also described international scientific cooperation as a form of diplomacy.“There is science diplomacy,” said Nemer. “It’s people helping each other to advance science.”Records show that during a five-week span in early 2018, Nemer travelled twice to Montreal, twice to Toronto, took a business-class trip to Austin costing $4,452 and another business-class flight to London that cost taxpayers $12,155.Nemer’s current term as chief science advisor is scheduled to expire on Sept. 25, 2027. She earns an annual salary of $393,000.The travel records have drawn attention because they contrast with the federal government’s stated efforts to reduce travel spending. In 2023, Ottawa announced a 15% reduction in travel expenditures across government departments.“Those savings are eminently obtainable,” then-finance minister Chrystia Freeland said at the time.Subsequent records, however, showed many federal agencies increased travel spending despite the directive, including the Privy Council Office.