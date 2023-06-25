Kevin Kavanaugh

Some Christian institutions have compromised a biblical view of gender and sexuality, said the leader of an organization that helps churches and schools.

Kevin Kavanaugh, executive director for Free to Care, said his organization began as a lobby against legislation to ban conversion therapy. Now that such laws exist, his organization offers seminars and churches to raise awareness and help churches navigate the challenges to a Biblical perspective.

