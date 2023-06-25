Some Christian institutions have compromised a biblical view of gender and sexuality, said the leader of an organization that helps churches and schools.
Kevin Kavanaugh, executive director for Free to Care, said his organization began as a lobby against legislation to ban conversion therapy. Now that such laws exist, his organization offers seminars and churches to raise awareness and help churches navigate the challenges to a Biblical perspective.
“From my perspective, there's only two kinds of organizations and churches in Canada today: those that have been compromised, and those who are unaware of the fact that they've been compromised. And that would go to schools as well,” Kavanagh said.
“We help them think through from a biblical worldview, how to communicate on these things — which is not easy today — and how to handle their statements, their documents, how to have a statement of faith that is going to be helpful in their defence…We do have entrapment realities going on today, where people are actually specifically trying to trap you. So how do you handle that?”
Kavanaugh, who pastored 24 years in Surrey, B.C., and 16 years elsewhere, said churches and schools need to do a better job at vetting who they hire. He said the university system has its own “indoctrination” and it’s “rare” for someone to “come out the other side and be a full-out advocate for the righteousness of Christ.”
“Many churches are compromised with staff members that either wouldn't take a stand or are neutral, or actually pro [sexual minority]. So we haven't asked a lot of good questions. We've settled a lot of times for very simple and pat answers. And so when push comes to shove, that's when we get into problems."
"There's got to be better vetting. You can't just hire a receptionist and turn to him or her loose, you've got to actually give them some training, and help them to be conscious and aware. People could call for the wrong reasons. And then how would you handle that?”
“This is moving in a direction to where what we say and we believe is actually going to matter. and we're all going to have to come to a place of declaring where we stand. So, at some point, it will become a very significant decision for everyone. It will impact us economically; it'll impact us in every other way.”
Public scorn is not too heavy a price to carry one’s convictions, according to Kavanaugh.
“If I lose my reputation over this, then so be it. Because at the end of the day, I'm going to stand with Christ…because I know that that's what's best for everybody,” he said.
“That's what every Christian is going to have to face. Are you going to bow down or are you going to kowtow to this ideology and what it's doing to people, what it's doing to children…Are you actually going to take a stand, no matter what it costs you?”
