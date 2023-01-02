Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

 Courtesy Christian Milette/CBC
The 2023 Freedom Convoy reunion has been cancelled due to several security breaches "beyond our control," according to organizer James Bauder.
 
"I have had several security breaches, and personal character attacks made against me and others on Team Canada Unity," Bauder, one of the organizers for the original Freedom Convoy, announced late New Year's Eve.
 
"As a result of these security breaches that are beyond our control, I cannot in good conscience guarantee public safety as I promised, nor can I guarantee other Team Canada Unity Freedom Convoy National Partners that could be deemed as convoy organizers, protection from being charged under Ontario’s Bill 100 Act."
 
On Christmas Day, Bauder announced his "World Unity Convoy" would meet in Winnipeg, MB from February 17 to 20. The event was initially planned to be held in Ottawa, ON, but the location was changed after the city's Police Chief Eric Stubbs said there will not be a repeat of the 2022 protest that occupied city's downtown for three weeks.
 
"The government and media had made it very clear through their broadcasts against peaceful assembly in Ottawa. Even citizens born there are not welcome with opposing views," Bauder claimed in his New Year's press release.
 
Bauder said after the Christmas Day message, it was decided to distance the Canada Unity name from the World Unity Convoy. But the day after that decision was made, a "very inaccurate statement came out that Canada Unity was to have no part in World Unity Convoy 2023 or the event in Winnipeg being planned."
 
After Christmas Day, Canada Unity's website was also taken down by a disgruntled former member of Canada Unity, who had a falling out with Bauder.
 
Due to these multiple security breaches, the "Official Canada Unity Freedom Convoy" will not be associated with any similar "convoy-themed" events being planned in cities across Canada, the press release states.
 
"Canada Unity is respectfully going to take a step back for a moment and go 10-7," Bauder said. "We will be working hard to bring our voices as a group where we need to be and when we need to be there."

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

I guarantee the same 'dark forces' (you know what I mean) that hacked into the Give-Send-Go fund are behind this attack as well.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Thou shall not convene to express any dissatisfaction with supreme ruler Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
Winnie the pool
Winnie the pool

[crying]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.