Freedom Convoy

The protest organizers said the Freedom Convoy in downtown Ottawa, seen Feb. 14, has succeeded in getting Canadians' attention, but also is losing their support, a poll suggests.

 Courtesy CBC

A last legal challenge of cabinet’s use of emergency powers against the Freedom Convoy goes to Federal Court April 3. Lawyers for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) and Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), said they will press their claim that use of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The federal government handed itself the power to make laws with almost no constraints,” said Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, general counsel for the CCLA. Canadians should be “concerned about democracy, about equality, about justice and about rights,” she said.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Unfortunately we have to accept the obvious reality that our courts are ultimately corrupted to the core

There is no “justice” system as it is worthless and broken like everything else in Canada

Canada is now more corrupt than Somalia

