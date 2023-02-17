Tom Marazzo

Tom Marazzo to run for Ontario Party in upcoming provincial election. 

 Courtesy Marcel Irnie/YouTube

Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tom Marazzo said he will be speaking with a legal team to see if he can sue NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for defamation. 

“Perhaps $400M is a balanced and reasonable amount,” said Marazzo in a Thursday tweet.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

debramalyk
debramalyk

I hope Tom Marazzo does sue Singh for defamation! Singh is a disgrace!

Report Add Reply

