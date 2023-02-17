Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tom Marazzo said he will be speaking with a legal team to see if he can sue NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for defamation.
“Perhaps $400M is a balanced and reasonable amount,” said Marazzo in a Thursday tweet.
“Seems commensurate with honking some horns!”
Today, I’m going to be speaking with a legal team to see if we can sue the leader of the NDP for Defamation. Perhaps $400M is a balanced and reasonable amount. Seems commensurate with honking some horns! https://t.co/npIQrIclyh
"They wanted to overthrow a democratically elected government with a committee of their own choosing," said Singh.
His comments were in response to a question about the Emergencies Act report, set to be released on Friday. He said the fact the Emergencies Act needed to be invoked to deal with the Freedom Convoy meant it was a "failure on all levels of government to respond to this serious problem."
Marazzo asked if voters elected a Liberal majority government. He said Singh gives “the Libs a majority with the coalition you agree to form!”
He concluded by saying who “overthrew the voters, Jagmeet?”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
I hope Tom Marazzo does sue Singh for defamation! Singh is a disgrace!
