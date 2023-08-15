Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

 Courtesy Christian Milette/CBC

Parliament’s Special Joint Committee on the Declaration of Emergency entered its 18th month of deliberations with no deadline in sight for a final report about the Freedom Convoy, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“It was agreed that the committee suspend its work,” said the Special Joint Committee in a memo. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We are “governed” by a worthless and corrupt criminal cabal of mafia scum installed by China and WEF

