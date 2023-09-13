CBC

CBC 

 Courtesy Files

The trial of the Freedom Convoy organizers continues to review social media clips for admissibility — Wednesday’s footage showed how legacy media got the demonstration wrong. 

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are in the courtroom for their seventh day on trial for charges of mischief, intimidation, obstruction and counselling the same offences not committed. 

Tags

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our Trudeau infected and corrupted legacy media in Canada is far more corrupt than Soviet Pravda was in the former USSR

In fact they are closer to Joseph Goebbels propaganda machine in WW2 N@zi Germany

CBC along with Trudeau treated and promoted hatred and persecution against the “unvaxxed” EXACTLY like Goebbels did against the Jews

Using even the EXACT same language

And not one Canadian institution stood up against such obvious evil !

Unreal

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Agree 100%

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.