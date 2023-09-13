The trial of the Freedom Convoy organizers continues to review social media clips for admissibility — Wednesday’s footage showed how legacy media got the demonstration wrong.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are in the courtroom for their seventh day on trial for charges of mischief, intimidation, obstruction and counselling the same offences not committed.
Crown witness Sgt. Joanne Pilotte was on the stand again, presenting Facebook footage from various press conferences in February 2022.
The theme of one of the pressers in the voir dire (trial within a trial on the admissibility of evidence) in court Wednesday was scrutinizing the role the mainstream media played in portraying the demonstrators as fringe extremists.
In a video, Keith Wilson, former convoy lawyer, cited section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees freedom of expression and talked about “the notion that there's a siege here.”
“Come down and see for yourself, because what you see on legacy media has no correlation to what's happening on the ground here whatsoever.”
“The only blockade I’ve experienced is police vehicles,” someone in the room said.
“I don’t understand why police are blocking the streets the way they are,” Wilson responded.
He emphasized though other countries have put in place a vaccine mandate for truckers, legal validity of the mandate had to be “determined by Canadian courts.”
The video footage also showed Benjamin Dichter, one of the convoy organizers, calling government-funded media “fake media,” and said they weren’t allowed in the press conference for “pushing you around.”
“They have no credibility,” he said. “That's why they're not here.”
“We need to stop this move to centralization of everything.”
Dichter said the morale on the ground has not changed, and he had seen friendships between the truckers from across the country develop, despite language barriers.
“This is what Canada is supposed to be about,” he said. “We're at this amazing moment where all the baggage is being left behind and everyone is becoming Canadian.”
Tom Quiggin, who worked with the protestors in an intelligence capability, added the protest is an opportunity for “independent media to usurp the corporate media.”
“What we're seeing in the legacy media has no bearing on what's happening [at the Freedom Convoy],” he said. “There is no violence, here. There is no insurrection. There is no threat to [the established governmental order].”
Our Trudeau infected and corrupted legacy media in Canada is far more corrupt than Soviet Pravda was in the former USSR
In fact they are closer to Joseph Goebbels propaganda machine in WW2 N@zi Germany
CBC along with Trudeau treated and promoted hatred and persecution against the “unvaxxed” EXACTLY like Goebbels did against the Jews
Using even the EXACT same language
And not one Canadian institution stood up against such obvious evil !
Unreal
Agree 100%
