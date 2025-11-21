Freedom Convoy protestor convicted at retrial after original judge called him a peacemaker

Freedom Convoy protestor Evan Blackman has been convicted of mischief and obstructing a peace officer following a retrial ordered after the Crown challenged his 2023 acquittal — despite the original judge calling him a “peacemaker” during the Ottawa crackdown.Blackman was handed a conditional discharge in Ontario Court, meaning he avoids jail time and won’t carry a criminal record. He was also given 12 months of probation, 122 hours of community service and a $200 victim fine surcharge.The ruling came after the judge rejected a Charter bid to have the charges tossed over the federal government’s decision to freeze Blackman’s bank accounts during the 2022 Emergencies Act operation. He was arrested on February 18, 2022, and, after being released later that day, discovered three of his personal accounts had been frozen. .RCMP Assistant Commissioner Michel Arcand has confirmed 257 accounts were frozen across Canada.At the original trial, drone footage showed Blackman trying to deescalate tensions — raising his hand to keep protestors back and kneeling while singing O Canada. The first judge acquitted him on all counts, but the Crown appealed, triggering the retrial that has now resulted in convictions.Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyer Chris Fleury said he was relieved Blackman avoided a criminal record but warned peaceful protestors continue to face “disproportionate consequences” tied to the federal response.“We are disappointed that the court declined to stay Mr. Blackman’s convictions, which are tainted by the serious infringements of his Charter-protected rights,” Fleury said, adding Blackman is considering an appeal.