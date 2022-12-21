Freedom Convoy
Courtesy of CBC

The Freedom Convoy was voted as The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year by editors in newsrooms across the country. 

The annual poll of newsrooms across Canada found a total of 49% of the 104 survey respondents voted for the protesters to be Newsmaker of the Year, ahead of 28% for Queen Elizabeth II, who died back in September.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

MLC
MLC

Top news story means exactly that. It has no reference to the point of view of the media other than possible how many 'hot dogs' (views, advertising) it generates.

Considering that Canadian Press is primarily owned by TORSTAR (Toronto Star, Power Corporation (Pansolo - Desmarais family) and Globe & Mail) it's political leanings are frequently more than obvious. This tends to raise questions as to any objectivity or question on less than complete support of the Liberal/subNDP government.

Report Add Reply

