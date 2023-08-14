Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Trucker and Freedom Convoy leader, Chris Barber, found encouragement and practical help at the Big Red fundraiser held on his behalf.
About 500 people paid $30 each to attend the event at the Wymark, Sask. rink Friday starting at 6 p.m. It included a hamburger meal, ice cream, fundraising raffles and a silent auction, a live band, and a question and answer session.
Olympic gold medalists Jamie Sale and Theo Fleury were in attendance, as was nearby farmer Melissa Martens. In an interview with Western Standard, she said Barber has become a very close friend, like family.
“Chris didn't have to do what he did. He didn't have to take a stand. He was still working full-time. He was fully vaccinated. He could still continue his trucking business, bring in the income. He could still go into restaurants, he could still do all the things that people like [me] couldn't do,” Martens said.
“And just to see the persecution he's gone through in the last year and a half is phenomenal. And he stands firm for what he believes. He's extremely humble in doing that and extremely caring. He just cares deeply for everyone.”
The Western Standard tried to reach Chris Barber by phone, but his reply was confined to a single text.
“Holy cow last night was an amazing night. The support we have is truly unreal."
Swift Current resident, Debbie Wall, was also in attendance. She said auction items included a banner Barber had on the back of his truck on the way to Ottawa and also an autographed copy of Tamara Lich’s book, Hold the Line. Silent raffle items included freedom-themed paintings and an outdoor BBQ pit, and “spa items” donated from stores in downtown Swift Current.
“I always find him very humble, but he's not one that purposely would want to be in the limelight. He just did what at the moment he thought was right, and I think he just can't believe where he's at now, having to face that [trial] the next two months, and the amount of money that's going cost him and being away now from his family,” Wall told the Western Standard.
“The place he's got to rent [in Ottawa], it's gonna cost him $4,500 a month, and that has to come out of his own pocket.”
In a separate interview prior to the event, Wall told the Western Standard some were opposed to the event.
“They've already had a guy kind of threaten and say, 'Oh, well, for sure, the police are going to show up there. And I hope they do.' And I'm thinking, ‘Well bring it on. Like, what are we gonna get arrested for, renting a rink?’”
Barber is charged with mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation during the Freedom Convoy's demonstration in Ottawa.
Diane Magas, LL.B at Magas Law PC in Ottawa is taking donations for Chris Barber’s legal fees at diane@magaslaw.net. The e-transfer should include the message “For Chris Barber”.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(2) comments
$4,500 a month for a rental?!
Freedom is the sound of AirHorns in the streets!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.