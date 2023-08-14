Chris Barber

Chris Barber

 Courtesy of CBC

Trucker and Freedom Convoy leader, Chris Barber, found encouragement and practical help at the Big Red fundraiser held on his behalf.

About 500 people paid $30 each to attend the event at the Wymark, Sask. rink Friday starting at 6 p.m. It included a hamburger meal, ice cream, fundraising raffles and a silent auction, a live band, and a question and answer session.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(2) comments

Amy08
Amy08

$4,500 a month for a rental?!

Alterego64
Alterego64

Freedom is the sound of AirHorns in the streets!!!!

