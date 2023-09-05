Chris Barber

Chris Barber

 Courtesy of CBC

Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, Freedom Convoy co-organizers, appeared in court on Sept. 5 for their first day of a sixteen-day trial for their alleged offences during the January and February, 2022, protests in Ottawa.

Both Freedom Convoy organizers are facing charges of mischief, intimidation, obstructing a police officer, and counselling others to commit the same offences.

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

(4) comments

guest1019
guest1019

The justice system in Canada has become 3rd world at best but holding it in the epicentre of seething corruption, Ottawa? How can anyone expect a fair trial?

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Sorry Ms. Hodgson, I believe your article title is incorrect.

It should read 'SHOW TRIAL' rather than 'trial'.

After all, in the PRC (BOTH the People's Republic of China AND Politically Repressive Canaduh), criticism of the highest levels of the federal government result in SHOW TRIALS!

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

Apparantly this was a legal protest which Trudeau our stupid PM was unfairly callling it differently. We should be trying Trudeau instead.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

The process is the punishment. If something magical happened and all charges are dropped, and the crown admitted to wrong doing, no one other than these protestors will be punished. The only ones to face consequences are Canadian citizens standing up for our conditional privileges.

Report Add Reply

