Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Expense accounts revealed that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland uses a government-issued car and chauffeur in Toronto.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland's claim that she avoided using cars for travel and instead walked or used public transportation to attend meetings was contradicted by records.
“I right now am an MP from downtown Toronto,” Freeland told reporters.
“A fact that still shocks my dad is I don’t actually own a car because I live in downtown Toronto. I am like 300 metres from the nearest subway.”
“I walk, I take the subway,” said Freeland.
“I make my kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway. It’s actually healthier for our family. I can live that way.”
Expense records indicate that Freeland has used a chauffeured car on 14 occasions over the past two years to attend “meetings and events” in Toronto. The most recent chauffeured trip took place on March 6.
According to records, Freeland also used government airplanes to travel within Ontario, even when there were other public transportation options.
On Jan. 23, 2022, Freeland chose to book a flight from Ottawa to Hamilton, ON, even though a VIA Rail train was available for the same route.
On Nov. 6, after Freeland made a statement to Global News claiming that she travels without a car, she mentioned that she is a regular person who likes to save money.
As an example, she mentioned that she cancelled her Disney cable subscription to save $14.
“Families are looking really closely at all of their expenses,” said Freeland.
“I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month and last Sunday I said to the kids, ‘You’re older now, you don’t watch Disney anymore, let’s cut that Disney Plus subscription,’” said Freeland.
“So we cut it. It’s only $13.99 a month that we’re saving, but every little bit helps, and I think every mother in Canada is doing that right now.”
In past remarks, Freeland also depicted herself as an ordinary farm girl. Both her parents were criminal lawyers. Freeland is a millionaire Rhodes Scholar with a Harvard BA and property investments in London, England.
“I’m a farm girl,” she once testified at the Commons Trade committee.
“I am actually very personally aware of the hard work our farmers do,” Freeland told the Commons in 2020.
Freeland said she learned to drive a tractor as a schoolgirl — “I know how to keep my foot on the gas pedal” — and knew the hardships of farm labour.
“As the daughter of a farmer, I worked on the family farm during the summer,” said Freeland.
“Obviously, I worked without pay because it was the family farm.”
In 1940, Freeland’s grandfather on her dad's side cleared a farm in Peace River, AB.
Even as recently as 2016, Freeland still had some ownership of that farm, according to documents filed with the Ethics Commissioner.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
What does one expect from this Lyin Schwabbie . . . Grand Daughter of a member of the 3rd Reich.
This is the "Jack Layton" Complex . . . ole Jack used to keep his bike in the trunk of the Limo and pull it out for effect.
Vile hag.
why own a car when gov supplies you with vehicle and armed driver? A very deceptive one here.
Time for that Republic of Alberta so we can lose these eastern elites.
She punched her on men Pennie’s, too bad she is so free with our Pennie’s, aside from Justin Castro this woman is the most hated on my long list of liberals to hate.
If she lived in New York City, she may still have that mindset, and is stuck in it. Unless you are VERY wealthy, it makes little sense to own a car there. Parking and insurance rates are exhorbitant. Public transit is very good, and taxi service easily available. Financially, you are better off without owning a car. If you want to get away on a weekend, you would just rent a car for those days. If you leave a car unattended in a parking spot for a couple of days, it will be vandalized and parts stripped off it. I repeat--unless you are very wealthy there, have an indoor place to put it, and can afford a chauffeur, it makes no sense to have a car in NY. Perhaps she hasnt noticed that she is actually in Toronto.
This woman with her fake Toronto accent makes me sick.
Leftists lie. They use a half-truth and represent the half-truth as a full-truth. Freeland may not own a car, but she s chauffeured around. When is comes to "carbon-emissions" (which supposedly she cares about), it's the same thing. The car does not care who owns it, just that someone is driving it. And she benefits from the driving (as the car would not otherwise be driven were she not in it).
That the statement comes from Global, says it all. I really wish she could enforce some common financial advise to Trudeau, and his gluttons. We have no representation, yet we're obliged to pay for their spending, while taking away our jobs and businesses. The Club of Rome has succeeded with their WEF. Helena Guenther
I have to wonder who keeps electing her. I'm embarrassed that she comes from the land of the free.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.