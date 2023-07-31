Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

 Courtesy CBC

Expense accounts revealed that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland uses a government-issued car and chauffeur in Toronto.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland's claim that she avoided using cars for travel and instead walked or used public transportation to attend meetings was contradicted by records.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(9) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

What does one expect from this Lyin Schwabbie . . . Grand Daughter of a member of the 3rd Reich.

This is the "Jack Layton" Complex . . . ole Jack used to keep his bike in the trunk of the Limo and pull it out for effect.

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

Vile hag.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

why own a car when gov supplies you with vehicle and armed driver? A very deceptive one here.

Time for that Republic of Alberta so we can lose these eastern elites.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

She punched her on men Pennie’s, too bad she is so free with our Pennie’s, aside from Justin Castro this woman is the most hated on my long list of liberals to hate.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

If she lived in New York City, she may still have that mindset, and is stuck in it. Unless you are VERY wealthy, it makes little sense to own a car there. Parking and insurance rates are exhorbitant. Public transit is very good, and taxi service easily available. Financially, you are better off without owning a car. If you want to get away on a weekend, you would just rent a car for those days. If you leave a car unattended in a parking spot for a couple of days, it will be vandalized and parts stripped off it. I repeat--unless you are very wealthy there, have an indoor place to put it, and can afford a chauffeur, it makes no sense to have a car in NY. Perhaps she hasnt noticed that she is actually in Toronto.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

This woman with her fake Toronto accent makes me sick.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Leftists lie. They use a half-truth and represent the half-truth as a full-truth. Freeland may not own a car, but she s chauffeured around. When is comes to "carbon-emissions" (which supposedly she cares about), it's the same thing. The car does not care who owns it, just that someone is driving it. And she benefits from the driving (as the car would not otherwise be driven were she not in it).

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

That the statement comes from Global, says it all. I really wish she could enforce some common financial advise to Trudeau, and his gluttons. We have no representation, yet we're obliged to pay for their spending, while taking away our jobs and businesses. The Club of Rome has succeeded with their WEF. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply
ghess
ghess

I have to wonder who keeps electing her. I'm embarrassed that she comes from the land of the free.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.