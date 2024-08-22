Freeland condemns rail shutdown as 'sabotage,' Urges urgent resolution

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland sharply criticized the shutdown of Canada’s two largest railways, calling any disruption to national rail service "sabotage." Blacklock's Reporter says speaking to media just hours before the deadline for a potential strike or lockout, Freeland stressed that halting rail operations was intolerable, given the critical role the industry plays in the Canadian economy."It is totally unacceptable for us as a country to sabotage ourselves right now," Freeland declared. "We have been through a lot. We have made so much progress with our economy. Canadians from coast to coast to coast are depending on the employers, are depending on the union to get a deal done and to get it done with alacrity."Canadian Pacific, Canadian National locked out approximately 10,000 members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference expired at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning. Freeland underscored the essential nature of freight service and the urgency of reaching an agreement.When asked about the government’s contingency plans in case of a shutdown, Freeland replied, "Our plan is for the parties to listen to Canadians."Pressed further on whether the federal government would consider legislating an end to the stoppage, Freeland reiterated the government's preference for a negotiated settlement. "We take this situation incredibly seriously," she said. "We know the best deals are reached at the bargaining table, and I am calling with extreme seriousness on the employers and the union to roll up their sleeves to get a deal done."Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in, emphasizing the importance of continued negotiations. "My message is very straightforward," Trudeau stated. "It is in the best interests of both sides to continue doing the hard work at the table and find a negotiated resolution. Millions of Canadian workers, farmers, and businesses right across the country are counting on both sides to do the work and get to a resolution."This is not the first time the government has faced such a crisis. A 2022 dispute between Teamsters and Canadian Pacific was resolved after 60 hours when both parties agreed to binding arbitration. Similarly, a 2019 dispute at Canadian National ended after eight days without the need for legislation. The last time a minority Parliament passed back-to-work legislation to end a rail dispute was in 1973, with majority Parliaments having done so five times since 1950.